IMDb 6.143 / 10 from 7 users

Diterbitkan 06 September 2022

Oleh LIN

Post Modern Minion (2022)

A Minion artist finds himself cast aside when the art world’s attention shifts to the next big thing. Determined to regain the spotlight, he embarks on a series of increasingly outlandish and chaotic attempts to prove his artistic worth. In the process, he accidentally stumbles upon an entirely unexpected career path. A playful exploration of creativity, reinvention, and the Minions’ signature brand of accidental brilliance.

Matthew Nealon, Bastien Laurent

Pierre Coffin, JP Karliak, Laraine Newman, John Kassir, Mindy Sterling

tt21877768